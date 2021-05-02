https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/A7124759-9A43-4F6C-96C1-902D4947C516.jpeg 460 612 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-02 16:46:552021-05-02 17:22:09Photos: Kufa Mosque on the night of 19th of Ramadan
Photos: Kufa Mosque on the night of 19th of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Following pictures show the Kufa Mosque on the night of the 19th of Ramadan. The Iraqi Shia Muslims, hold mourning and revival ceremonies in the Nights of Qadr under special rituals.
This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
