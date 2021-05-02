Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 211108 | Print

Photos: Kufa Mosque on the night of 19th of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Following pictures show the Kufa Mosque on the night of the 19th of Ramadan. The Iraqi Shia Muslims, hold mourning and revival ceremonies in the Nights of Qadr under special rituals.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

