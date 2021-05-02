Date :Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 | Time : 21:39 |ID: 211127 | Print

Divert weapons money to research to prevent future pandemics:Pope

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis in a special prayer service on Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica said  enormous money spent on weapons should be used instead to prevent future outbreaks.

Speaking softly, Frances lamented how the COVID-19 pandemic, has left so many people “anguished, bewildered and weeping for their dear ones who have died, buried sometimes in a way that wounds the soul.” The Pope prayed that “this difficult trial ends and that horizons of hope and peace return”,  according to Reuters.

Pope Francis prayed in a special way for all those affected by the pandemic, including those who have lost loved ones; doctors, nurses, and health care workers; those who assist the sick, including priests and pastoral workers; scientists and world leaders, Vatican News mentioned.

The pope implored in prayer that national leaders use wisdom and generosity in planning social and economic solutions “with foresight and the spirit of solidarity.” He urged that defense funds be used instead for research “to prevent similar catastrophes in the future”, Associated Press reported.

 

