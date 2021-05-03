Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Laws of fasting for a traveler

Ruling 1683: A traveller must not fast if his obligation on a journey is to perform the four unit (rakʿah) prayers as two rakʿahs [i.e. in qasr form]. A traveller who performs his prayer in its complete (tamam) form – such as someone whose work is travelling, or someone whose journey is a sinful one – must fast on his journey.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: