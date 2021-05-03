https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/1683-1-e1620016182417.jpg 786 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-03 05:27:442021-05-03 05:29:50Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler
Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Laws of fasting for a traveler
Ruling 1683: A traveller must not fast if his obligation on a journey is to perform the four unit (rakʿah) prayers as two rakʿahs [i.e. in qasr form]. A traveller who performs his prayer in its complete (tamam) form – such as someone whose work is travelling, or someone whose journey is a sinful one – must fast on his journey.
