Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree)

Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree)

The Night of Decree or Laylat al-Qadr is the night when the Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world and also the night when the affairs of the world for the coming year are sent down to earth. In the Quran and Islamic traditions, the value of Laylat al-Qadr has been considered more than a thousand months. This night is the most virtuous night of the year and the night of divine mercy and forgiveness of sins, and in it, angels come to earth. The exact time of Laylat al-Qadr is not clear, but according to many narrations, it is most likely one of the 19th, 21st or 23rd of Ramadan. Shia Muslims place more emphasis on the night of the 23rd of Ramadan and Sunnis place more emphasis on the night of the 27th of Ramadan. On these nights, the Shia Muslims, following the Infallibles (A.S), engage in night worship, reciting the holy Quran, praying and other rituals and acts of worship of this night. The assassination and martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S) on these nights has also increased its importance among the Shia Muslims, and mourning for that Imam has been accompanied by the rituals of the Qadr Night.

In the name of God, the Gracious, the Merciful

We sent it down on the Night of Decree (1) But what will convey to you what the Night of Decree is? (2) The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months (3)

In it descend the angels and the Spirit, by the leave of their Lord, with every command (4) Peace it is; until the rise of dawn (5)

Holy Quran, Surah al-Qadr (97)