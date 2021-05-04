Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ihya’ (Revival)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ihya’ (Revival)

Ihya’ (Revival) in a special term means vigil and staying awake on certain nights of the year, the most important of which is Laylat al-Qadr (19th, 21st and 23rd nights of Ramadan).

In a narration of Imam Ali (A.S), reviving four other nights are also recommended which are: the first night of Rajab, the night of Mid-Sha’ban, the night of Eid al-Fitr and the night of Eid al-Adha.

Imam Baqir (A.S) has been quoted as saying: “Whoever remains awake in ‘the night of Qadr’, his sins will be forgiven, even if as many as the stars of the sky, and as heavy as the mountains or the weight of the seas.”