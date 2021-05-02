Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine covered in black for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)+ Photos

The walls of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) were covered with black banners as a sign of grief in remembrance of the greatest affliction of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace and blessings be upon them) after the martyrdom of the Messenger of God (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household); the nights of sorrows that start from the accident of wounding the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) on the eve of the nineteenth of the holy month of Ramadhan, until his martyrdom anniversary on the twenty-first of the month.

Associate Head of the Department of the Care of the Holy Shrine, Zain Al-Abideen Al-Qurayshi, stated to the Al-Kafeel Network: “Our cadres have hung black banners of condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Dragonfly of Religion and the Commander of the Faithful Imam Ali, peace be upon him.”He added, “Three main banners were hung in the golden Iwan, as well as other black banners expressing the grief and sorrows, were hung inside the holy courtyard and the external doors.”