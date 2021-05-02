https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/A73AA137-A4A0-4E9F-8B7D-D3025E2E1270.jpeg 266 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-02 23:01:322021-05-02 23:01:32Al-Abbas's (A.S) Holy Shrine covered in black for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)+ Photos
Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine covered in black for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine is covered in black announcing the sorrows season in the holy month of Ramadhan.
Associate Head of the Department of the Care of the Holy Shrine, Zain Al-Abideen Al-Qurayshi, stated to the Al-Kafeel Network: “Our cadres have hung black banners of condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Dragonfly of Religion and the Commander of the Faithful Imam Ali, peace be upon him.”He added, “Three main banners were hung in the golden Iwan, as well as other black banners expressing the grief and sorrows, were hung inside the holy courtyard and the external doors.”
