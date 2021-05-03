Date :Monday, May 3rd, 2021 | Time : 11:31 |ID: 211269 | Print

Video: Abdullah Hammoud Reads Excerpts From Dua Al-Iftitah at the Michigan House of Reps

SHAFAQNA- Earlier this week, Abdullah Hammoud gave an invocation at the Michigan House of Representatives. He took the opportunity to read excerpts from Dua Al-Iftitah, a nightly prayer that is recited during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

