Video: Abdullah Hammoud Reads Excerpts From Dua Al-Iftitah at the Michigan House of Reps
SHAFAQNA- Earlier this week, Abdullah Hammoud gave an invocation at the Michigan House of Representatives. He took the opportunity to read excerpts from Dua Al-Iftitah, a nightly prayer that is recited during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.
