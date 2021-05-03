https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-03 11:13:222021-05-03 11:13:22How can a girl who has newly reached the age of adulthood to know that fasting is harmful for her or not? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
How can a girl who has newly reached the age of adulthood to know that fasting is harmful for her or not? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about fasting for girls who newly reached the age of adulthood.
Question: The necessity of fasting for a girl who newly reached the age of adulthood; is it up to her or her guardian to recognize this?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: As long as the fear of harm for her emerges even by others saying so, is enough. If she cannot recognize her own gain and loss, the criterion is her guardian’s (father or paternal grandfather) opinion.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!