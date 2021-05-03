https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ali.jpg 145 237 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-03 11:16:562021-05-03 11:16:56How to avoid becoming a hypocrite?
How to avoid becoming a hypocrite?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali Ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Do not be of those who preach a lot but are not prepared to accept preaching from others, talk a lot but are low action persons, make a lot of effort for this perishable world but are neglectful of the hereafter [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 150.
