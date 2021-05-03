Date :Monday, May 3rd, 2021 | Time : 11:16 |ID: 211288 | Print

How to avoid becoming a hypocrite?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali Ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Do not be of those who preach a lot but are not prepared to accept preaching from others, talk a lot but are low action persons, make a lot of effort for this perishable world but are neglectful of the hereafter [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 150.

