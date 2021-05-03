Recommendations of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani on the Occasion of “Holy Nights of Al-Qadr”

SHAFAQNA- Recommendations of the Supreme Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani on the Occasion of “Holy Nights of Al-Qadr”.

In the Name of Allah (SWT), The Most Beneficent, The Most Merciful

Praise be to God, the Lord of the worlds, and peace be upon the Master of the Messengers Muhammad and his pure family, especially the provision of God on earth. Indeed, the people are all busy that night, praying or supplicating to God, and the owner of this matter on this night is that the angels descend upon them to impart the affairs of the year from everything from sunset to sunrise. It is safe for them until dawn breaks. It is worthwhile to perform these duties in this night when the divine angels reveal the destinies of the year to the Imam of the Age (A.S.).

1. The believers renewed their covenant with the guardian and owner of Night of Al-Qadr and the heir of Ghadir, Hazrat Baqiyatullah (May Allah (SWT) Hasten his reappearance), by reciting the famous supplication “Allahuma Kun Liwaliyyaka …” [اللهم کن لولیک ….] and “Ziyarat Ale-Yasin” in order to benefit us from the guiding light of that divine blesses.

2. Let us all consider this night as a booty to acquire the knowledge of religion, repentance, prayer, purification of intentions and asking for guidance, security and health for all human beings, so that with the care of Hazrat Baqiyatullah Al-Azam (May Allah (SWT) Hasten his reappearance) this pervasive disease and economic weaknesses, the social, prohibitions and sins that threaten the identity of society to be eliminated.

3. I humbly ask to all those who are waiting, especially the preachers, poets and remembrancers, to pay attention of the hearts toward that dear and kind Imam, and to dedicate a special part of the gatherings in all occasions of the year to supplicating prayers for the happily reappearance of his majesty; It is the duty of all Muslims to pray publicly for the reappearance.

“O’ God, discover this sorrow for this Ummah by his presence, and hasten for his reappearance, for indeed they see it to be far off, and we see it to be near.”