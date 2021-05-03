https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/28B724E3-EC88-4EFD-AA35-B49A8BB800B8.jpeg 810 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-03 12:34:472021-05-03 12:43:00Zyarat by proxy of Najaf on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
Zyarat by proxy of Najaf on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel website is registering for the online pilgrimage of the holy shrine of Amir al-Mo’menin (A.S) on the anniversary of his martyrdom, on the 21st of Ramadan, to the following address:
Let’s have a Ziyarat by proxy from the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) on behalf of our Master, Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance and God’s greetings be upon him).
