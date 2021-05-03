Zyarat by proxy of Najaf on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel website is registering for the online pilgrimage of the holy shrine of Amir al-Mo’menin (A.S) on the anniversary of his martyrdom, on the 21st of Ramadan, to the following address:

http://alkafeel.net/zyara/

Let’s have a Ziyarat by proxy from the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) on behalf of our Master, Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance and God’s greetings be upon him).