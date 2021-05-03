Lebanese delegation attends border demarcation talks with Israel, chaired by Michel Aoun

SHAFAQNA- A meeting of members of the Lebanese delegation in indirect talks with Israel to draw maritime borders will be held today (Monday), chaired by Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese presidency wrote on its Twitter account that the meeting will be attended by the commander of the Lebanese army, Joseph Aoun.

According to a statement from the US State Department spokesman, Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to resume talks on demarcating the maritime border on Tuesday, mediated by the United States.

The US team, led by US Ambassador John Paul Desrocher, who will mediate in the Israeli-Lebanese maritime border talks, will travel to Lebanon on Monday, the statement said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English