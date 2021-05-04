Photos: Kaaba in the rain

SHAFAQNA – The pilgrims of Masjid al-Haram, who are present in Mecca for the Umrah, performed the Tawaf of the Kaaba under heavy rain.

Saudi Arabia has begun accepting foreign pilgrims to attend the Umrah ceremony as the country’s public vaccination accelerates.

The Ministry of Health has announced that all citizens and residents of the country will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

The country has also made the admission of foreign pilgrims on the Hajj ritual conditional on receiving the corona vaccine.

Now that the Umrah ceremony is taking place, Saudi Arabia has begun accepting foreign pilgrims from a few countries, including Indonesia. Upon arrival, the pilgrims are quarantined at the hotel for three days. At the beginning of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia has allowed vaccinated people living in the country to perform Umrah, prayers and visit the Holy Mosque.

On 19 Ramadan according to the Saudi calendar, the pilgrims who were present in the Holy Mosque, and their number is gradually increasing, seen heavy rain and performed the Tawaf of the Kaaba in the rain.

