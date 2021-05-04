Why according to Islamic ideology cunning and deception is prohibited in politics?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Asbaq ibn Nabatah who reported: Amiral Momeneen Imam Ali (AS) while reciting a sermon said: O’ people, if it was not for my dissatisfaction and avoidance from cunning and deception (as well as my piety), I would have been the cleverest of all the politicians. But take note that any deception is accompanied with immorality, and any immorality is with misguidance and darkness. And the place of the cunning, immoral person and the traitor is hell fire [1].

[1] Furu Al-Kafi, Vol. 3, Page 540.