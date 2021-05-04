Date :Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 | Time : 11:55 |ID: 211482 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (A.S) in his shrine in Najaf

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (A.S) was held in his holy shrine in Najaf Ashraf.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Pilgrims walk from Karbala to Najaf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet…
Photos: Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine in Najaf Ashraf
The shrine of Martyr Hakim becomes a hospital for Corona patients
Najaf Ashraf: Alawi Shrine development plan & Courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A)+Photos
Photos: Courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine
Former Iranian Ambassador to Vatican: Pope's interpretations of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani are notable and reflect his…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *