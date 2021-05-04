Date :Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 | Time : 12:22 |ID: 211506 | Print

Photos: Mihrab of Kufa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The place where Imam Ali (A.S) was fatally wounded by a poison-coated sword while prostrating in the Fajr prayer, is the Mihrab of Kufa Mosque which is one of the saddest places on earth. 

Following you can find the pictures of the Mihrab (altar) in recent times:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

