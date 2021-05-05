Shafaqna Collection: Imamate and Teachings of Imam Ali (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- The 21st of Ramadhan is the anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S), the first Imam of the Shia Muslims. Here is a Shafaqna collection of texts about Imam Ali (A.S); his blessed life in the company of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his Imamate and teachings.
Imam Ali’s (A.S) Imamate
Major challenges During Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: Events after the Battle of Nahrawan & Martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S)
Imam Ali’s (A.S) teachings
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The good memory of a man that Allah retains among people is better than the property which others inherit from him
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Do not sell your next life with this world/ Imam Ali’s (AS) letter to his son Imam Hassan (AS)
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: If you had not prevented me from bewailing, I would have produced a store of tears
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Complaint of Imam Ali (A.S) from the oppression of the Ummah during the burial of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A)
Contemporary views and studies about Imam Ali (A.S)
“Imam Ali (A.S) Was a Great Peace-Maker”: Interview With Seyfeddin Kara, Holder of Imam Ali’s (AS) Chair in Shia Studies
Sayyed Sinan Buztepe: All Alevis are Shias and all Shias are Alevis/ “Alevism without Imam Ali (A.S)” is a plot -Interview
