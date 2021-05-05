Date :Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 | Time : 08:00 |ID: 211521 | Print
Shia Graph, Imam Ali

Shafaqna Collection: Imamate and Teachings of Imam Ali (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The 21st of Ramadhan is the anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S), the first Imam of the Shia Muslims. Here is a Shafaqna collection of texts about Imam Ali (A.S); his blessed life in the company of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his Imamate and teachings.

Imam Ali, Shia Graph

Imam Ali’s (A.S) Imamate 

Hadith of Ghadir and the succession of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The Verse of Wilaya

Why Imam Ali’s (A.S) leadership did not materialize immediately after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death?

Origins of Shia Islam

Shiism as described by historians

Forerunners of the Shia in Time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Succession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Teachings of Shiism and Sunnism

Story of Saqifah & appointment of caliphs as depicted in history of Islam

Why did Imam Ali (A.S) remain silent for 25 years?

Why did Imam Ali (A.S) not resort to force?

How did Imam Ali (A.S) accept the offer of caliphate after twenty five years?

Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (AS) reign: Those who broke away

Major challenges During Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: The Wrongdoers & the Disobedient

Major challenges During Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: Events after the Battle of Nahrawan & Martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S)

From Guardianship of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) to return of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

 

Imam Ali’s (A.S) teachings

Imam Ali, Nahj al-Balagha, Shia Graph

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: I impart to you five things

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The good memory of a man that Allah retains among people is better than the property which others inherit from him

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Do not sell your next life with this world/ Imam Ali’s (AS) letter to his son Imam Hassan (AS)

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: If you had not prevented me from bewailing, I would have produced a store of tears

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The tragedy of the Prophet’s death in Imam Ali’s expression

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Allah has prepared the way for those who turn to Him

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The best abstemiousness is to conceal it

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: There is no good in Belief without Endurance

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Avoid the Satanic hostility that goes hidden in your breasts

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Imam Ali’s shocking orders to the Governors

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Necessity Of Self-Organizing for Leaders and Managers

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Know that you have to pass over the pathway of Sirat

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The philosophy of silence of Imam Ali (A.S) according to himself

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Try to be the Sons of the Next World, not this World

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: By what things have you been deceived?… Be ready for Death

A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Complaint of Imam Ali (A.S) from the oppression of the Ummah during the burial of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A)

A mot from Nahj al-Balagha: “O men who you are not a man, I wish I did not know you”

Imam Ali’s sermon about the division of community into factions

Imam Ali’s (A.S) Instructions to Zakat Collectors

Imam Ali’s (A.S) sermon about fear of Allah and importance of providing for the next life

Imam Ali’s (A.S) letter to Ziad Ibn Abih: If I find you misappropriating the wealth of Muslims …

 

Contemporary views and studies about Imam Ali (A.S) 

Imam Ali, Shia Graph, Shia Islam

Who are the Shia Muslims?

“Imam Ali (A.S) Was a Great Peace-Maker”: Interview With Seyfeddin Kara, Holder of Imam Ali’s (AS) Chair in Shia Studies

Sayyed Sinan Buztepe: All Alevis are Shias and all Shias are Alevis/ “Alevism without Imam Ali (A.S)” is a plot -Interview

Democracy known only from Shia revolution and uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Ali (A.S)/Interview with Lebanese Christian thinker

You might also like
'We don't want you here': Muslims fearful as France prepares to vote
Vice Chairman of Pakistan Shiite Ulema Council passes away
Birth anniversary of Ali Akbar (a.s) observed as Youth Day in Kashmir
How can I improve my spirituality and maintain closeness to Allah?
women in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia new women rights breakthrough?
Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini - Prophet Adam and Imam Hussain in Ziyarat Warith
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *