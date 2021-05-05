Shafaqna Collection: Imamate and Teachings of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The 21st of Ramadhan is the anniversary of martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S), the first Imam of the Shia Muslims. Here is a Shafaqna collection of texts about Imam Ali (A.S); his blessed life in the company of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his Imamate and teachings.

Imam Ali’s (A.S) Imamate

Imam Ali’s (A.S) teachings

Contemporary views and studies about Imam Ali (A.S)