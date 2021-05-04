Islamic Laws on fasting: Lapsed fasting if one dies before passing of a period of time in which he could have made it up

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Laws of lapsed (qada) fasting if one dies before passing of a period of time in which he could have made it up

Ruling 1671: If someone does not fast in Ramadan due to illness, Hayd, or Nifas, and he dies before the passing of a period of time in which he could have made up those fasts, then those fasts do not have to be made up.

The full text of the Islamic Laws according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is available in English here:

https://www.sistani.org/english/book/48/

In French:

https://www.sistani.org/french/book/55/

In Spanish: