Photos: Second night of Qadr in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The pilgrims of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A), mourned the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) on the night of the twenty-first of the holy month of Ramadan, while performing the revival ceremony of Qadr Night.

