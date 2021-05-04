https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/65FE9664-858F-4085-A1EF-EAABBA046F42.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-04 16:50:552021-05-04 16:50:55Photos: Second night of Qadr in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine
Photos: Second night of Qadr in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The pilgrims of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A), mourned the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) on the night of the twenty-first of the holy month of Ramadan, while performing the revival ceremony of Qadr Night.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
