Quran teacher training course held in Thailand

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Mahdi Hassankhani, the Iranian cultural attaché in Bangkok, said that the educational program was organized by Iranian Quran experts on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Promoting Quranic skills of the teachers and updating the Quran teaching methods in Thailand were the objectives of the course.The first session of the course was held for 12 teachers of Al-Zahra (SA) Dar-ol-Quran in the south of the country.Education planning, new teaching methods and Quran reading were the themes of the program.Clarification of Quranic concepts and Quran recitation and memorization will be the themes of the following sessions of the course.