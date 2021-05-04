3D virtual exhibition features Quranic, Islamic artworks

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Culture and Relations launched a 3D online Quran exhibition.

According to ICRO’s website, the virtual expo has been mounted on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan as part of the organization’s Quranic and Islamic development activities.

It features Quranic and Islamic artworks in three categories of “Quranic Calligraphy”, “Quranic Calligraphy Painting” and “Islamic Miniature and Tazhib Arts”.

Those willing to visit the expo can log on to https://negargar.com/artist/181/exhabition/49-Quran-exhibition.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset.

They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.