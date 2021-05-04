Date :Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 | Time : 19:29 |ID: 211653 | Print

Photos: Ritual of "Wealth of Quran" in Shiraz

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: The religious ritual of the “Wealth of Quran” is held during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan at the mausoleum of Hafez in Shiraz, Fars province. Only a handful of people take part in night gatherings during the period in order to recite Quranic poems of the renowned Iranian poet due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The gatherings are being broadcast next noon.

