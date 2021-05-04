Sharjah Quran Radio holding Ramadan Quran competition

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Quran Radio of Sharjah, the UAE, has organized a Quran recitation competition on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Al-Khaleej.ae, the participants in the competition imitate Quran recitation styles of one of the prominent Qaris of the Muslim world.

They should record a video clip of their Quran recitation and submit the clip to the competition. It will then be assessed by the experts of the Sharjah Quran Radio.

The main objective of the competition is to identify Quranic talents and preserve the Quran recitation styles of the great Quran reciters of the Muslim world.

Top participants will be awarded 50,000 UAE Dirhams.