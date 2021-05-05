https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Muslim-Group-Releases-Bullying-Survey-Gives-Recommendations.jpg 720 1280 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-05-05 02:58:152021-05-05 02:58:15Muslim group releases bullying survey, gives recommendations
Muslim group releases bullying survey, gives recommendations
SHAFAQNA-
More than 60% of Muslim youths surveyed in Massachusetts reported being mocked, verbally harassed or physically abused because of their Islamic faith, the state’s chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a report released Tuesday.
The Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization said about one-third of students also altered their appearance, behavior, or names to hide the fact that they are Muslim. And about 17% reported other forms of physical harassment, including having their hijab pulled on.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!