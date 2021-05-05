What kind of religious practices can be done for menstruating women in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-05 09:53:272021-05-05 09:54:01What kind of religious practices can be done for menstruating women in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about religious practices in Laylatul Qadr for menstruating women.
Question: What kind of religious practices a menstruating woman can do in Laylatul Qadr?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no difference between a clean woman and a menstruating woman who has done all the necessary actions regarding her menstruation; and can do all the religious practices of Laylatul Qadr. In minor menstruation for each time of Salaat/Salaah one Wudhu is enough, but for major menstruation must do Qosl for each time of Salaat (three Qosls in one day).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
