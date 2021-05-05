Date :Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 | Time : 09:53 |ID: 211746 | Print

What kind of religious practices can be done for menstruating women in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about religious practices in Laylatul Qadr for menstruating women.

Question: What kind of religious practices a menstruating woman can do in Laylatul Qadr?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no difference between a clean woman and a menstruating woman who has done all the necessary actions regarding her menstruation; and can do all the religious practices of Laylatul Qadr. In minor menstruation for each time of Salaat/Salaah one Wudhu is enough, but for major menstruation must do Qosl for each time of Salaat (three Qosls in one day).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *