Can goals in life be reached by corrupt behaviour?
SHAFAQNA – In a letter to his eldest son Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS), the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: O’ my child, deter your soul from any kind of inappropriate behaviour even if you reach your goal that way. Because you cannot gain at any price the lost dignity and honour. Therefore, do not be the slave of others because Allah (SWT) has created you free [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 31.
