Lebanese-Israeli talks to delineate maritime borders postponed

SHAFQANA- Lebanese media reported today (Wednesday) that the sixth round of indirect talks to draw the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel has been postponed for unknown reasons.

The sixth round of border demarcation talks, scheduled for the 11th of this month, has been postponed to an unspecified time.

Negotiations between the two sides resumed yesterday after a several-month hiatus due to differences in negotiations.

The fifth round of indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel on the demarcation of the maritime border ended yesterday (Tuesday) without giving any information about the possibility of progress by the parties on this unresolved issue.

