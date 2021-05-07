New photos of Hajre Aswad (Black Stone)

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia on Wednesday released new high-resolution images of Maqam-e-Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram.

The official account of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have been published very high-resolution images of the “Black Stone”, the ancient rock set into the corner of the Kaaba in Mecca, the centre of the holiest site in Islam, with Focus Stack Panorama using a technology in which images are combined with different clarity, in order to produce a single image with the greatest accuracy.

The process of photographing the “Black Stone” in this way took seven hours, and it took the team another 50 hours to combine the 1050 photos to produce the 49,000-megapixel image.

After release of this high-resolution photos, the new images of “Black Stone” became popular in social media.

