Saudi Arabia considers possibility of banning Hajj pilgrims abroad

SHAFAQNA – Saudi Arabia is considering banning the annual Hajj for pilgrims abroad, for the second year, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, the reason for this action is the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus in this country.

Two sources familiar said authorities have suspended earlier plans to host pilgrims from overseas, and will only allow domestic pilgrims who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 at least six months before the pilgrimage.

Restrictions will be applied on the age of participants as well, one of the sources said.

Another source said that the plans were initially to allow some numbers of vaccinated pilgrims from abroad, but confusion over types of vaccines, their efficiency and the emergence of new variants of the virus has pushed officials to reconsider.

According to these sources, consultations on a possible ban are still ongoing and a final decision has not yet been made.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.