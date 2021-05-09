Date :Sunday, May 9th, 2021 | Time : 11:39 |ID: 211865 | Print

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Khaafidh (Photo)

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Khaafidh: The Abaser

French

Al-Khafid: Celui qui abaisse

 

Spanish

Al-Jafidh: el Abaser

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Qaabidh (Photo)

