https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/السمیع-انگلیسی.jpg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-15 23:27:132021-05-15 23:27:13Beautiful Names of God: As-Samee’ (Photo)
Beautiful Names of God: As-Samee’ (Photo)
SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.
As-Samee’: The All-Hearing
French
As-Sami’: l’Audiant
Spanish
As-Samie: el Oyente
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!