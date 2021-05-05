Date :Thursday, May 6th, 2021 | Time : 00:28 |ID: 211891 | Print

Photos: Revival ceremony on the night of 21st of Ramadan in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The revival ceremony was held on the night of the 21st of Ramadan in Karbala.

This news is originally published by Mashergh News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

