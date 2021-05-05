https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/854F850C-1DF0-42EB-979A-3039AF827915.jpeg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-06 00:28:292021-05-06 00:28:29Photos: Revival ceremony on the night of 21st of Ramadan in Karbala
Photos: Revival ceremony on the night of 21st of Ramadan in Karbala
SHAFAQNA- The revival ceremony was held on the night of the 21st of Ramadan in Karbala.
This news is originally published by Mashergh News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!