Can those with religious excuses place the holy Quran on the head in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Question: What is the ruling on placing the Quran on the head for people with religious excuses (menstruating or Janabah)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem for these individuals to place the Quran on the head in Laylatul Qadr; but their bodies or hands must not touch the lines of the Quran. It is also better to avoid direct contact with hairs of the head with the lines of the Quran.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA