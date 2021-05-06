Can those with religious excuses place the holy Quran on the head in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-06 10:39:582021-05-06 10:39:58Can those with religious excuses place the holy Quran on the head in Laylatul Qadr? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about placing the Quran on the head for people with religious excuses.
Question: What is the ruling on placing the Quran on the head for people with religious excuses (menstruating or Janabah)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem for these individuals to place the Quran on the head in Laylatul Qadr; but their bodies or hands must not touch the lines of the Quran. It is also better to avoid direct contact with hairs of the head with the lines of the Quran.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
