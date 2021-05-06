https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-06 10:43:362021-05-06 10:43:36How can human salvation happen?
How can human salvation happen?
SHAFAQNA – One of the most important conditions for individual and social success as well as the advancement of the human society is to avoid sins. The human being’s heart gets dark/black gradually by committing sins and Divine Light is taken away from it. It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Whenever the human being commits a sin, a black spot appears in his/her heart, if he/she repents, the black spot will disappear and if adds to the sins, the black spots increase/grow until all the heart is filled (with them); after that (when the heart is totally filled with blackness) such a person will never be saved [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 73, Page 327.
