How can human salvation happen?

SHAFAQNA – One of the most important conditions for individual and social success as well as the advancement of the human society is to avoid sins. The human being’s heart gets dark/black gradually by committing sins and Divine Light is taken away from it. It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Whenever the human being commits a sin, a black spot appears in his/her heart, if he/she repents, the black spot will disappear and if adds to the sins, the black spots increase/grow until all the heart is filled (with them); after that (when the heart is totally filled with blackness) such a person will never be saved [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 73, Page 327.