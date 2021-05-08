Beautiful Names of God: Al-Qaabidh (Photo)

Date :Saturday, May 8th, 2021 | Time : 01:45 |ID: 211945 | Print

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Qaabidh: The Withholder

 

French

Al-Qabid: Celui qui fermes les cœurs

 

Spanish

Al-Qabidh: el Retenedor

 

