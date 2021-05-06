Palestine yardstick for justice: Zarif

“Palestine is a yardstick for justice. Few measure up,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on the occasion of upcoming International Quds Day.

He added that “But Iran has proudly stood with the Palestinian people—who resist the brutality of an apartheid regime”.

“Quds Day is yearly reminder of the moral imperative of global solidarity for Palestine”, he highlighted.

In Ramadan of 1979, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month as the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: “I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the ‘Quds Day’ and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims.”

Since then, the world’s freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.