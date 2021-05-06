Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Revelation of the Quran

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Revelation of the Quran

The revelation of the Quran is the sending of verses of the Quran by God Almighty through revelation to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Based on the verses of the Quran and historical facts, the Holy Quran was revealed to the Holy Prophet in two ways:

1) Revelation at once: Some verses of the Quran indicate that the Holy Quran was revealed at once to (the heart of) the Prophet (PBUH) in the holy month of Ramadan before the successive revelation. Such as: the Holy Quran (2:185):

“The month of Ramadhan [is that] in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance

for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion (between right and wrong).”

2) Successive revelation: The Quran was revealed gradually over twenty-three years, thirteen years in Mecca and ten years in Medina. As the Holy Quran (17: 106) says:

“(It is) a Quran We have revealed in stages so that you may recite it to people at a deliberate pace. And We have sent it down in successive revelations.”

French

Révélation du Coran

La révélation du Coran est l’envoi des versets du Coran par Dieu Tout-Puissant par révélation au Prophète Muhammad (P). Selon les versets du Coran et des faits historiques, le Saint Coran a été révélé au Saint Prophète (P) de deux manières:

1) Révélation immédiate: Certains versets du Coran indiquent que le Saint Coran a été révélé à la fois (au cœur du) Prophète (P) au cours du mois sacré du Ramadan avant la révélation successive. Tels que: le Saint Coran (2: 185):

“(Ces jours sont) le mois de Ramadhan au cours duquel le Coran a été descendu comme guide pour les gens, et preuves claires de la bonne direction et du discernement.”

2) Révélation successive: Le Coran s’est révélé progressivement pendant vingt-trois ans, treize ans à La Mecque et dix ans à Médine. Comme le dit le Saint Coran (17: 106):

“Nous avons fait descendre) un Coran que Nous avons fragmenté, pour que tu le lises lentement au gens. Et Nous l’avons fait descendre graduellement.”

Spanish

Revelación del Corán

La revelación del Corán es el envío de los versos del Sagrado Corán a través de Wahy (revelación) al Profeta Muhammad (PBD).

Según los versículos del Corán y los hechos históricos, el Sagrado Corán fue revelado al Santo Profeta de dos maneras:

1) Revelación repentina: Algunos versículos del Corán indican que el Sagrado Corán fue revelado al corazón del Profeta antes de la revelación gradual en el mes sagrado de Ramadán: “El mes de Ramadán, en el cual fue hecho descender el Corán, como una guía para la gente, como indicaciones claras de la Guía y del Discernimiento.” (Corán: 2: 185)

2) Revelación gradual: El Corán fue revelado gradualmente durante 23 años, trece años en La Meca y diez años en Medina. Como dice el Sagrado Corán: “Es un Corán que hemos dividido para que lo recites a la gente reposadamente. Lo hemos revelado de hecho.” (Corán 17: 106)