Date :Thursday, May 6th, 2021
Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani, Quds day

Video: Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani’s message on International Quds Day

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani has issued a message on the occasion of the International Quds Day 2021, which is celebrated annually in solidarity with Phalestinian nation.
