Quds Day 2021: #FlyTheFlag in Solidarity with Palestine

SHAFAQNA- This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 7. However the supporters of Palestinian nation across the globe will mark the Day online due to coronavirus . On the last Friday of the holy Month of Ramadan every year, people across the world, regardless of their faith, express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and vent their anger against the regime of Israel, which has occupied Palestinian territories since 1967. The day is seen as the legacy of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA), who officially declared the last Friday of the holy Month of Ramadhan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

With the Covid-19 pandemic posing insurmountable challenges to organising the traditional Al-Quds Day marches and rallies, Muslims and freedom seekers around the world are using social media and virtual means for keeping the Quds Day alive to show that even at the height of the pandemic, no event can neither dilute attentions to the decades of state terrorism and injustice facing the Palestinian people, according to Hausa TV.

Fly the Flag campaign

Following the success of last year’s Fly the Flag campaign, IHRC is once again calling on supporters of justice everywhere to mark International Al-Quds Day this year in the same way. This year IHRC are calling on people to fly the Palestinian flag anywhere and everywhere for the week running up to Quds Day, and to then post about it with hashtag #FlyTheFlag.

Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an opportunity for activists around the world to be intuitive and come up with various activities to mark the occasion in a safe way. IHRC would recommend car rallies, creative arts, social media clips or the usual conventional protests if safe and permitted. Those interested can join the #FlyTheFlag campaign this Ramadhan and attend the Online Rally for #AlQudsDay2021.

The idea is simple: Take a picture or video of yourself with the Palestine flag and share it on your social media with #FlyTheFlag and then nominate other friends to do the same. Archbishop Atallah Hannah of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, shares a message of support for #FlyTheFlag and Quds Day 2021.

Hundreds of individuals and their families around the world participate in the #FlyTheFlag campaign also posted a message on social media in support of the Palestinians.

It is worthy to mention, as the Coronavirus rips through countries everywhere, nowhere is the disease being more keenly felt than in Gaza, where millions of people live cheek by jowl in one of the most crowded places on earth.

While Israel has managed to vaccinate 60% of its population, with 54% fully vaccinated with both doses amounting to over 10 million vaccinations, it has restricted the supply of vaccines to the Palestinian West Bank and Gaza Strip. In March, Unicef announced the arrival of 37,440 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Palestine as part of the COVAX programme. Previously, Israel had agreed to donate just 5000 doses to Palestine.

All Palestinians should be able to return to their lands

As the International Quds Day approaches, the second Al-Quds Congress was held online Tuesday due to the coronavirus restrictions. Speakers at the webinar underlined all world Muslims’ support for Palestinians. They said that Muslim should rise up to defend Palestine and that it needs Islamic unity.

This day is one for reviving the issue of Palestine and seeking justice by the world, Suheil Asa’ad, a scholar and media activist said at the event. He added that in order for Palestine to become an independent state, all Palestinians should return home. He said a free Palestine will let Muslims, Christians and Jews to live together in peace and this is the demand of all people of Palestine.

Other speakers referred to the Israeli regime as the cause of insecurity, instability, poverty, and conflicts in the region, hoping for the liberation of Palestine and an end to Israeli occupation, IQNA reported.