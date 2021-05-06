https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/09B3C6AB-5FC0-4C47-8202-657708CC72C3.jpeg 576 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-07 00:25:462021-05-07 00:25:46Photos: Qadr Night Ceremony at Alulbayt (A.S) Institute in London
Photos: Qadr Night Ceremony at Alulbayt (A.S) Institute in London
SHAFAQNA- The Qadr night ceremony was held at the Alulbayt (A.S) Institute in London.
Following you can find some pictures of this ceremony, which was carried out in accordance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!