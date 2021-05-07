Date :Friday, May 7th, 2021 | Time : 15:36 |ID: 212104 | Print

Al-Quds Day march in Damascus

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian capital, Damascus, today (Friday) staged a World Al-Quds Day march entitled “Quds is closer”.

The World Al-Quds Day march in Damascus began at the entrance of Al-Hamidiyah Souq to the Umayyad Grand Mosque, with the participation of a number of Syrian party figures and Palestinian groups.

The march was organized by the Quds Day Commemoration Commission.

Islamic and Arab countries participate in the World Al-Quds Day ceremony, which was introduced by Iran in 1979.

On that date, Imam Khomeini declared the last Friday of Ramadan a day of solidarity with Palestine.

Al-Quds Day ceremonies take place as settlers try to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied city of Jerusalem for about 10 days, resulting in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

