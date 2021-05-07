Date :Friday, May 7th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 212110 | Print

Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about chewing flavourless gums while fasting.

Question: Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: They do not invalidate fasting by making sure that nothing except saliva enters the stomach from the throat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *