Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about chewing flavourless gums while fasting.

Question: Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: They do not invalidate fasting by making sure that nothing except saliva enters the stomach from the throat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA