Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about chewing flavourless gums while fasting.
Question: Can chewing flavourless gums and brushing teeth invalidate fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: They do not invalidate fasting by making sure that nothing except saliva enters the stomach from the throat.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
