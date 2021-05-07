What is the ruling on allowing sounds from gatherings of Qadr nights to come out of Mosque’s external loudspeakers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about sound coming out of the Mosque’s external loudspeakers during Qadr nights.

Question: What is the ruling on allowing sounds from gatherings of Qadr nights to come out of Mosque’s external loudspeakers?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The Mosque’s loudspeakers must not bother the neighbours. Therefore, turn on the loudspeakers for inside the Mosque; but there is no problem to broadcast Adhan (call to prayer). Of course the sound level from loudspeakers must be adjusted, especially for Fajr Adhan to show consideration for neighbours.

