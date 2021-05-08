https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/1688-e1620501964800.jpg 660 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-08 20:26:172021-05-08 20:26:17Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid
Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid
SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
Fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid
Ruling 1688: If someone who does not know that a traveller’s fast is invalid fasts on a journey and finds out the ruling during the day, his fast becomes invalid; and if he does not find out until maghrib, his fast is valid.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!