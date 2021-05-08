Date :Saturday, May 8th, 2021 | Time : 20:26 |ID: 212254 | Print
Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who does not know that the traveller’s fast is invalid

Ruling 1688: If someone who does not know that a traveller’s fast is invalid fasts on a journey and finds out the ruling during the day, his fast becomes invalid; and if he does not find out until maghrib, his fast is valid.

