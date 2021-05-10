Date :Monday, May 10th, 2021 | Time : 09:58 |ID: 212259 | Print
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for travelling before or after Zuhr

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Laws of fasting for travelling before or after Zuhr/Dhuhr

Ruling 1690: If a fasting person travels after Zuhr, he must, based on obligatory precaution, complete his fast; and in such a case, it is not necessary for him to make up that fast. If he travels before Zuhr, then based on obligatory precaution he cannot fast on that day, particularly if he had made the intention to travel the night before. In any case, he must not do anything that invalidates a fast before reaching the permitted limit (Hadd Al-Tarakhkhus), otherwise Kaffarah becomes obligatory on him.

Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph

You might also like
Video: Weekly Ramadan message by Sayyid Hashem Moosavi (Part 3)
Quran 13:28, Shia Graph Supplicating to the Almighty in Ramadhan
HOLY RAMADHAN & ALMS
Beautiful Names of God: Al-‘Aleem (Photo)
What do fasting Muslims do in countries where the sun never sets?
Ramadan beyond its customary practice
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *