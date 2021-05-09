Date :Sunday, May 9th, 2021 | Time : 11:43 |ID: 212262 | Print
Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches his home town before Zuhr

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches his home town before Zuhr

Ruling 1691: If a traveller in the month of Ramadan – whether he travelled before sunrise or he was fasting and then travelled – reaches his home town (watan) or a place where he intends to stay for ten days before Zuhr, in the event that he did not do anything that invalidates a fast before reaching that place, he must, based on obligatory precaution, fast on that day and it is not obligatory on him to make it up. And if he did something that invalidates a fast before reaching that place, the fast of that day is not obligatory on him and he must make it up.

