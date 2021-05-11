Islamic laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for breastfeeding women

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws of fasting for breastfeeding women

Ruling 1698: If fasting is harmful for a woman who is breastfeeding her child and who has little milk – whether she is the child’s mother or wet nurse, or someone who is breastfeeding the child without getting paid – or, if fasting is harmful for the child that she is breastfeeding, it is not obligatory on her to fast and she must give one Mudd of food to a poor person for each missed fast and she must make up the fasts she did not keep. However, based on obligatory precaution, this rule only applies to the case where giving milk to the child is limited to this way. Therefore, if there is another way of giving milk to the child – for example, a number of women participate in breastfeeding the child, or the child is fed with the aid of a bottle – then affirming this rule is problematic (Mahall Al-Ishkal) [i.e. based on obligatory precaution, it is not permitted for such a woman not to fast].

French

Le jeûne: Le jeûne pour une femme qui allaite un enfant

Article 589: Si une femme allaite un enfant, qu’elle en soit la mère ou tout simplement la nourrice, payée ou bénévole, et qu’elle n’a pas beaucoup de lait et que le jeûne soit nuisible à elle ou à l’enfant, elle peut- ou même doit- ne pas jeûner ; elle doit seulement offrir un mudd de nourriture à un indigent pour chaque jour de jeûne non observé. Et dans les deux cas, elle devra accomplir le jeûne manqué, à titre de qadhâ’ ultérieurement. Au cas où le jeûne serait nuisible pour elle, elle n’aura pas l’obligation de jeûner; elle devrait seulement offrir, par précaution recommandée, un mudd de nourriture courante à un indigent pour chaque jour de jeûne non observé.