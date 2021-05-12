Islamic laws on fasting: Laws of fasting on a person who cannot fast due to old age

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws of fasting on a person who cannot fast due to old age

Ruling 1694: Fasting is not obligatory on someone who, due to old age, cannot fast or finds fasting excessively difficult. However, in the latter case, for each day [that he does not fast] he must give one mudd of food – i.e. wheat, barley, bread, or suchlike – to a poor person.

French

Le jeûne: Le jeûne de celui qui ne peut pas jeûner en raison de son âge avancé

Article 585: Le jeûne n’est pas obligatoire pour celui qui ne peut pas jeûner en raison de son âge avancé, ou pour qui le jeûne constitue un motif de difficultés sérieuses. Mais, dans ce dernier cas, il doit offrir un mudd de nourriture courante à un indigent pour chaque jour non jeûné.