Islamic laws on fasting: Laws of fasting on a pregnant woman

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on fasting according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Fasting: Laws of fasting on a pregnant woman

Ruling 1697: Fasting is not obligatory on a pregnant woman approaching the time of delivery if it is harmful for her or for the unborn child. Such a woman must give one mudd of food to a poor person for each missed fast, and she must make up the fasts she did not keep.

French

Le jeûne: Le jeûne d’une femme enceinte

Article 588: Le jeûne n’est pas obligatoire- ou même interdit- pour une femme enceinte, lorsqu’elle est en état de grossesse avancée ou lorsque le jeûne est nuisible à sa santé ou à celle de l’enfant qu’elle porte. Toutefois, elle doit offrir un mudd de nourriture à un pauvre pour chaque jour de jeûne manqué. Elle devra, en outre, accomplir, dans les deux cas, le jeûne manqué, à titre de qadhâ’, ultérieurement.