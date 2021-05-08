https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-05-08 10:57:042021-05-08 10:57:04Can the Corona test invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can the Corona test invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the Corona test while fasting.
Question: Can the Corona test which is done by sampling from throat and nose or by inserting a thing like ear picks, invalidate fasting?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Just the Corona test – as long as a thing is not going down the throat, does not cause the fast to be invalidated.
Source: leader.ir
