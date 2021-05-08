Can the Corona test invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the Corona test while fasting.

Question: Can the Corona test which is done by sampling from throat and nose or by inserting a thing like ear picks, invalidate fasting?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Just the Corona test – as long as a thing is not going down the throat, does not cause the fast to be invalidated.

Source: leader.ir